Donaldson named Canada West third star

Three points was enough to propel Justin Donaldson into the Canada West’s third star position this week.

In two matches against the UBC-Okangan Heat last week, the Thompson Rivers WolfPack midfielder notched two goals and an assist, leading his club to 1-0 and 2-0 victories.

The matches not only kept the Wolves in the running for a playoff spot, but were the first victories Thompson Rivers has secured against the Heat in both clubs’ tenures in Canada West soccer.

Donaldson and the WolfPack will be back in action on Saturday and Sunday, at home to the Trinity Western Spartans and Fraser Valley Cascades.