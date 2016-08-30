Donaldson named first star by Canada West

Justin Donaldson has been named the Canada West’s first star for the opening week of men’s soccer action.

The Thompson Rivers WolfPack midfielder scored four goals in his first weekend with the Wolves, during which the club notched a 4-0 victory over the Victoria Vikes and fell 2-1 to the UBC Thunderbirds.

The Canada West’s second star went to Elijah Adekugbe of the Trinity Western Spartans, while the third star was awarded to Connor James of the Alberta Golden Bears.

Donaldson and the WolfPack will be on the road this weekend, in Abbotsford to face the Fraser Valley Cascades and in Langley to play the Spartans.