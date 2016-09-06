Donate a toonie at Home Depot this week for youth

Home Depot continues to raise money through Friday for Interior Community Services. The Orange Door campaign encourages customers to donate $2 at the checkout to help provide shelter and support services to youth in need.

“Youth homelessness is one of the most urgent social issues in Canada today,” said Home Depot spokesperson Jeff Kinniard in a release.

The campaign kicked off on Sept. 1. Home Depot Canada will match funds raised at the 10 stores that raise the most money. All money raised stays in the community.