Don’t fall for this email scam demanding payment for traffic tickets

An email scam prevalent in the Lower Mainland has spread to Kamloops.

People receiving emails demanding payment for traffic tickets should not pay it, nor should they click on any links included in the email.

“The RCMP does not issue traffic tickets via email and officers do not ask for email addresses during a traffic stop,” Kamloops RCMP Cp. Jodi Shelkie said.

The fraudulent emails usually indicate the recipient has a speeding ticket. A link in the email claims to have a photo of the owner’s vehicle committing the violation. Some emails have links asking for immediate payment or for personal information.

The Better Business Bureau serving Mainland BC is also warning of the scam, noting there are plenty of red flags pointing to the fact the emails are fakes, or phishing emails.

The emails often state: “You have been detected with a driver’s violation: Cause: negligent driving Case No: 608119142 Date of detection: 16/11

“Right off the top, there is plenty of bad grammar,” said Evan Kelly of the BBB. “The scam claims to have photo proof of the infraction, but we have yet to see any pictures produced. All the emails we have seen say the driver has been negligent and no other related infraction. This is clearly a scam and they are likely after your credit-card information.”

For more information or to report a suspected scam, visit the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre right here or call 1-888-495-8501.

What to do if you receive a phishing email:

• Do not click on any links or attachments.

• Be wary of any urgent instructions to take specified action such as, “Click on the link or your account will be closed.”

• Delete the email from your computer completely (be sure to empty your trash folder as well).

• If you did click on a link, run anti-virus software’s full system scan.

How to spot a phishing email:

• You can spot a fake email by hovering over the links and checking whether the URL leads to the business’s website or, in a scam email, to a third-party site.

• Read the email carefully for signs it may be fake (for example, misspellings, poor grammar, generic greetings such as “Dear member” instead of a name, etc.).

• If you are not certain whether the email is legitimate, contact the business directly.