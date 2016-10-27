Don’t tailor scripture to be inoffensive in current times

Editor:

I would like to respectfully respond to the Oct. 14 Faith column by Christine Dolson (‘This kind of Christian knows love is love is love’), a well-written article regarding acceptance of the LGBTQ2 community in the United Church.

My issue is not with Dolson’s discussion on inclusion of the LGBTQ2 in the church, but of her insistence that the Bible, the lifeblood of our Christian faith, doesn’t mean what it says.

She is implying our King and Lord of the universe can’t use his Holy Spirit to make sure his people receive the message he originally intended.

It seems Dolson has done a little cherry-picking of her own. In her column, she brings up Sodom and Gomorrah and that its real sin was about “insult to the traveller and inhospitality to the needy.”

But in Jude, verse 7, it clearly states there were other reasons it was destroyed. There are many rules, traditions and laws that did not continue into the New Testament (thank goodness!), but Jesus (“you know, the guy who put Christ in Christian”) does speak of committed relationships and he consistently specifies they are between a man and a woman.

As someone who has struggled with so much of what scripture says, I have found that, from cover to cover, that is consistent and in black and white.

That’s a hard truth, but I think it’s dangerous, as Christians (or as anyone else), to question scripture and try to tailor it to be inoffensive to our current culture.

To do that is to question the authority of God our King.

If we are comfortable doing that, then everything in the Holy Bible is up for debate.

There are several things Dolson and I absolutely agree on, including that Jesus’s message was consistently about unconditional love.

Additionally, not having the authority to judge one another: “Don’t speak evil against each other, dear brothers and sisters.

“If you criticize and judge each other, then you are criticizing and judging God’s law.

“But your job is to obey the law, not to judge whether it applies to you.

“God alone, who gave the law, is the Judge.

“He alone has the power to save or to destroy. So what right do you have to judge your neighbour?” (James 4, 11-12).

Therefore, I also believe it is so important the church welcome any and all who want to know Jesus.

Actually, I’m looking at the United Church’s new banner in the newspaper now and I can’t help but notice it appears extremely inclusive to only one group.

I’m sure Dolson would agree we all need our Saviour.

Lindsay Pastoor

Kamloops