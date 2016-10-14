Down to the wire

The Thompson Rivers WolfPack won both its matches against the UBC-Okanagan Heat last weekend.

That doesn’t mean the clubs are done with each other.

“I don’t think there’s any question. We still have to worry,” WolfPack head coach John Antulov said when asked if it feels like the teams are still going head to head.

Both the WolfPack and Heat are in the throes of a feverish playoff race, with Thompson Rivers’ 16 points enough to land them in the Pacific Division’s fourth-and-final playoff spot, just two points ahead of UBC-Okanagan.

Even though the Wolves took both matches last weekend and leapfrogged the Heat in the standings, the battle between the two sides isn’t over.

“At the end of the day, we have to worry about ourselves,” Antulov said.

“The good thing I’m happy about is our destiny is in our own hands. We don’t have to sit and worry about what other teams do. But there is going to be a bit of scoreboard watching for sure because even Victoria and UNBC are going to have to play against each other and stuff. We have to be wary about everybody.”

Thompson Rivers and UBC-Okanagan will face the same opponents in their final four matches, with the WolfPack set to host the third-place Fraser Valley Cascades and the first-place Trinity Western Spartans at Hillside Stadium this weekend, before closing out the season on the road against the UBC Thunderbirds and the Victoria Vikes.

Kickoff this weekend is scheduled for 1 p.m. both Saturday against the Spartans and Sunday against the Cascades.

While the Wolves and the Cascades are tied for third in points with identical 5-6-1 records, Fraser Valley has an easier schedule than Thompson Rivers, with the Abbotsford club’s final two matches coming at home to the UNBC Timberwolves.

So, all signs point to the final playoff spot in the Pacific Division belonging to either the WolfPack or the Heat, with the next four matches to determine which.

“I think just continuing to do what we did,” Antulov said, looking ahead to the weekend.

“I thought we played both teams very well in their home parks and either game could have gone either way. They were two really tight, contested matches.”

Thompson Rivers lost 1-0 to both the Heat and the Spartans earlier this season and dropped a 2-1 decision to the Thunderbirds before defeating the Vikes 4-0.

There’s no question the Wolves are hoping to avoid similar results and the prospect of going 1-3 in their final four matches.

“I think we’ve had a pretty decent stretch over the last seven — I think we’re 4-2-1,” Antulov said.

“We’re building that confidence factor.”

On the road

The 1-9 WolfPack women are on the road this weekend, in Prince George to face the UNBC Timberwolves and in Edmonton to face the Alberta Pandas.

Thompson Rivers will play its final two matches at Hillside Stadium next weekend, with the Regina Cougars and Saskatchewan Huskies in town to close out the season.