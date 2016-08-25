Downtown not so alive after five

Editor:
After seeing and hearing about downtown Kamloops’ Alive After Five, I thought I would check it out.
After finding most shops closed, I went home.
I guess I will shop online, where they want to take my money.
Josh Turnbull
Kamloops
The downtown merchants “snobing” their own best interests…why isn’t the City spending more tax dollars to cure an incurable problem?
Having a vital and lively downtown is very important. We already have a pretty decent downtown, always room for improvement, and it won’t happen overnight. A Yes vote on the Performing Arts Centre would have shown vision, and gone a long way to keeping the downtown core more vibrant, rather than the short-sighted No result.The alternative may mean leaving the downtown evenings to a few restaurants and aggressive panhandlers, the second of which we have far too many of already. I admire the effort, and wish the DBA every success.
I agree with this. It’s hard shopping local when they don’t stay open late. I have resorted to online shopping a few times simply because local stores are hard to access when I’m working.