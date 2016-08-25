Downtown not so alive after five

Downtown not so alive after five

Editor:

After seeing and hearing about downtown Kamloops’ Alive After Five, I thought I would check it out.

After finding most shops closed, I went home.

I guess I will shop online, where they want to take my money.

Josh Turnbull

Kamloops

3 COMMENTS

  2. Having a vital and lively downtown is very important. We already have a pretty decent downtown, always room for improvement, and it won’t happen overnight. A Yes vote on the Performing Arts Centre would have shown vision, and gone a long way to keeping the downtown core more vibrant, rather than the short-sighted No result.The alternative may mean leaving the downtown evenings to a few restaurants and aggressive panhandlers, the second of which we have far too many of already. I admire the effort, and wish the DBA every success.

  3. I agree with this. It’s hard shopping local when they don’t stay open late. I have resorted to online shopping a few times simply because local stores are hard to access when I’m working.

