Dozens of cats from one home forces Kamloops SPCA to shuffle its animals

The Kamloops SPCA has transferred many of its animals to other facilities in the region to make way for nearly 30 cats removed from a North Shore home earlier this month.

The shelter was forced to close for a day on Dec. 8, due to the influx of cats and kittens, 31 of which were taken from a single apartment. BC SPCA community-relations manager Lorie Chortyk said most of the felines remain at the Eighth Street shelter on the North Shore more than a week later.

The animals have not been seized by the SPCA, Chortyk said, but are there on “compassionate board” until their owner can find a new space to keep them. Three male cats have already been returned to their owner.

While the City of Kamloops animal-control bylaw allows only two cats per residence, the SPCA advises pet owners to take on the number of animals for which they can adequately care.

Chortyk said that having 30-plus cats in one home is not ideal, but noted the cats do not meet the legal requirements to be considered in distress, such as being deprived of adequate food and water or medical care.

“We had to check them for ear mites and things like that, but overall their health is good,” she said. “Obviously, it’s not ideal for someone to have that many cats. We wouldn’t recommend it. But if the cats aren’t in distress, we don’t have the legal right to keep them from him.”

Chortyk said animal-protection officers are working with the owner to ensure he understands what kind of care the cats require. It’s up to shelter staff to determine how long they are willing to board the animals.

“We’d love if he would be willing to surrender some of them into our care so we can find them other homes,” she said.

Charlotte Daykin, who has lived next door to the cats since August, is also hoping their owner won’t end up with the animals back in his custody.

Daykin said the cats’ owner initially constructed a shelter out of a tarp, fencing and an old couch in the back yard, but soon moved the cats into his bachelor suite.

The smell from the unit rendered Daykin’s laundry room, which shared a wall with the man’s apartment, unapproachable. Upstairs neighbours sealed their vents to combat the odour of cat urine.

When the man was evicted in December, Daykin said she was able to enter the unit, which was strewn with cat feces and garbage.

“They shouldn’t live in these kind of conditions,” she said.

The cats aren’t the only displaced felines the Kamloops SPCA is hosting. Chortyk said pets displaced by an apartment fire and some feral cats brought inside during a recent cold snap have also led to a limited amount of space at the shelter.

“The branch is definitely pretty crowded,” she said.