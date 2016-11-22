Dozens of violations in Kamloops Mounties’ traffic blitz

Another traffic blitz by Kamloops Mounties resulted in a slew of tickets being handed out for various offences.

Mounties conducted distracted driving and road-safety checks on Nov. 8 and Nov. 17, with the results being:

Nov. 8:

• Use electronic device: 22 violations and two warnings;

• Fail to wear seatbelt: 20 violations;

• Speeding; three violations;

• Fail to stop at red light: one violation;

• Drive contrary to restrictions: one violation;

• Fail to produce insurance: one violation;

• No driver’s licence: one violation;

• Insecure cargo: one violation;

• Fail to yield: one violation;

• Follow too close: one violation;

• One warrant was executed;

• One drug seizure was made.

Nov. 17:

• Use electronic device: 19 violations and one warning;

• Fail to wear seatbelt: 15 violations;

• Speeding: one violation;

• Fail to stop at red light: nine violations;

• Fail to display ‘N’: one violation;

• Fail to produce driver’s licence: one warning;

• Fail to provide vehicle documents: one violation and two warnings;

• Vehicle defects: five violations and five warnings.