Dozens of violations in Kamloops Mounties’ traffic blitz

Another traffic blitz by Kamloops Mounties resulted in a slew of tickets being handed out for various offences.
Mounties conducted distracted driving and road-safety checks on Nov. 8 and Nov. 17, with the results being:
Nov. 8:
• Use electronic device: 22 violations and two warnings;
• Fail to wear seatbelt: 20 violations;
• Speeding; three violations;
• Fail to stop at red light: one violation;
• Drive contrary to restrictions: one violation;
• Fail to produce insurance: one violation;
• No driver’s licence: one violation;
• Insecure cargo: one violation;
• Fail to yield: one violation;
• Follow too close: one violation;
• One warrant was executed;
• One drug seizure was made.
Nov. 17:
• Use electronic device: 19 violations and one warning;
• Fail to wear seatbelt: 15 violations;
• Speeding: one violation;
• Fail to stop at red light: nine violations;
• Fail to display ‘N’: one violation;
• Fail to produce driver’s licence: one warning;
• Fail to provide vehicle documents: one violation and two warnings;
• Vehicle defects: five violations and five warnings.