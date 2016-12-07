Dreaming big — Blazers’ backup Ferguson entering pivotal portion of WHL career

The opportunity ahead is permeating his sleep.

“I’m so excited for it. I had a dream about it last night, honestly,” said Kamloops Blazers’ goaltender Dylan Ferguson, who is entering the most important stint of his WHL career.

“It was Teddy Bear Night, the first night in Edmonton. We were up 6-0 and there were three seconds left in the game and I made a glove save and just looked around and threw it in the net. I sacrificed a shutout, but I thought it would be cool to see 19,000 teddy bears fall on the ice.”

Connor Ingram — starting netminder, team anchor, reigning CHL goaltender of the week and one of the best backstops in Blazers’ history — will leave Kamloops on Friday and set course for Blainville, Que., where he will attend Team Canada’s selection camp ahead of the World Junior Hockey Championship.

If the 19-year-old Imperial, Sask., product cracks the national team, his next game in blue and orange might not be until Jan. 13.

That would leave Ferguson, 18, with 14 games to help buoy the Blazers. From a personal standpoint, this is his chance to prove he is worthy of starting in the WHL.

“He’s not going to replace Connor, but he knows we’d like him to step up to the occasion and meet the challenges,” Blazers’ head coach Don Hay said. “It’s an audition to be the starter for next year.

“How he plays in the next little while will really help make up our minds to bring him in as the No. 1 guy next year.”

No pressure, Dylan.

The stage is Ferguson’s beginning Saturday in Edmonton, where the Blazers will play the first of six games on a Central Division road trip that takes them into the Christmas break.

Fans in attendance — 15,022 were at the Oil Kings’ Teddy Bear Toss night last season — will shower the ice with stuffed animals when Edmonton scores its first goal, or after the final whistle sounds if the home team can’t light the lamp.

Hay was not asked to analyze Ferguson’s dream — So, Don, are you happy he held a shutout through 59 minutes and 57 seconds or bewildered about the decision to score on himself?

Instead, the head coach’s confidence in his backup goalie was addressed.

“When Dylan has been asked to fill in for Connor, he’s been pretty good,” Hay said.

“I go back to the end of last year. He got the shutout in Prince George. He had a good summer. He had a really good training camp and exhibition season.”

The 6-foot-2, 193-pound netminder from Lantzville did not dazzle last season, finishing with a record of 4-10, along with a goals-against average of 4.13 and .875 save percentage.

As Hay mentioned, Ferguson blanked the Cougars in the Blazers’ last game of the 2015-2016 regular season and picked up where he left off in training camp in August.

Ferguson played in four 2016 pre-season games, posting a 2.13 goals-against average and .938 save percentage, making the most of his time in the blue paint while Ingram was getting a taste of pro hockey with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

His 2016-2017 regular-season numbers aren’t as sharp — 3-3, 3.89 GAA, .885.

For the first time in his major-junior career, the Blazers’ 166th overall pick in the 2013 WHL Bantam Draft will be handed the starter’s role, with it the chance to settle into a groove over multiple games.

“It feels great to be the guy,” Ferguson said. “By far, this is the most important time in my career that I’ve had. I can make a huge statement in these games and that’s what I’m looking forward to doing.”

Kamloops shipped a fourth-round pick in the 2018 WHL Bantam Draft to the Oil Kings in exchange for 18-year-old goaltender Carter Phair on Sept. 6.

Phair was 0-2 in the pre-season, with a .793 save percentage, and allowed three goals in 38 minutes in his only regular-season appearance before being released on Nov. 1.

The Blazers will call on 16-year-old Kamloops product Max Palaga to back up Ferguson in Ingram’s absence.

Palaga is 1-9 with a 3.77 GAA this season, but he’s been toiling with the struggling Thompson Blazers (4-16) in the B.C. Major Midget League, so don’t read too much into those statistics.

He appeared in two pre-season games with the Blazers in September, stopping 19 of 21 shots in 49 minutes of action.

If Ferguson has his way, Palaga will occupy the role of gatekeeper for the next month. Surely, the Blazers’ brass would like that, too.

“At the start of the year, I knew this was coming,” Ferguson said.

“I knew Connor was going to perform. I’ve been preparing for this. It’s the first step to next season and to being a starting goalie. I’m ready to go.”