Driver faces charges after truck hits several vehicles in downtown Kamloops

A 30-year-old man is facing charges after a truck struck several parked vehicles on Seymour Street in downtown Kamloops on Friday night.

Kamloops RCMP Sgt. Darren Michels said police received a report at 7:42 p.m. of a truck hitting several vehicles in the 100-block of Seymour, with the driver leaving the scene.

Michels said officers found the truck a short time later near the Halston Connector and arrested the driver.

He will be facing charges of impaired driving of a motor vehicle and failing to remain at the scene of an accident.

He was released and will appear in court at a later date.

The incident occurred on the third weekend of the RCMP’s enhanced Counter Attack roadblock program targeting drivers under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

In the first two weekends of the enhanced Counter Attack initiative, Kamloops Mounties issued driving suspensions to 29 people.