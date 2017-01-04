Some drug dealers don’t seem to have business acumen

Editor:
It goes without saying that criminals aren’t typically the sharpest knives in the drawer.
However, I cannot understand the utter lack of common sense some drug dealers are operating with these days.
I am referring to those adding fentanyl to their illicit product.
I have been in business in Kamloops for nearly 30 years.
In that time, I’ve had thousands of customers.
It was always my intention to do a good job for them as I wanted, and appreciated, their repeat business.
It never occurred to me to kill them.
Maybe I don’t understand basic business, but somehow I always thought it would be more profitable to have them use my services more than once.
T. Weiss
Kamloops
T. Weiss, it is not that you don’t understand business, it’s that you don’t understand this social issue. Small time dealers aren’t the problem, they are usually addicts themselves. This problem transcends your understanding of the drug trade, and how the mechanics of this business work. You can’t expect to use standard business practices and concepts to explain the illicit drug trade. This is a total non standard business model.
I believe it was “Lucky Luciano” who was quoted as saying: “There’s a sucker born every minute.” In the world of drug dealers, this also rings true, as they prey and feed on addicts. If one, or more, dies, who cares. There’s plenty more addicts to prey upon. Dealing drugs is just a “business” of supply and demand.
Actually, that was said by PT Barnum the circus guy.
Again, the term “drug dealer” is a term bounced around as if we know what it means. It means something different to just about everybody. The average person thinks there is a drug maker, a drug dealer and a drug buyer – that’s it. Oh man, is it more complicated than that.
Drugs are “dealt” multiple times between manufacture and final end user. Which one is the drug “dealer” people want law to be tough on, or critique their business acumen. The “dealer” who sells the drug to the person who OD’s has NO IDEA what’s in the drug, he only knows what it’s SUPPOSED to be. Fentanyl is added because it is more addictive, and generates more customers and customers who need to buy more frequently. It’s a GREAT business move, because you don’t care if a few people die as long as your profits and sales go up. Drug dealers are like banks in that regard.