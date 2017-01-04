Some drug dealers don’t seem to have business acumen

Editor:

It goes without saying that criminals aren’t typically the sharpest knives in the drawer.

However, I cannot understand the utter lack of common sense some drug dealers are operating with these days.

I am referring to those adding fentanyl to their illicit product.

I have been in business in Kamloops for nearly 30 years.

In that time, I’ve had thousands of customers.

It was always my intention to do a good job for them as I wanted, and appreciated, their repeat business.

It never occurred to me to kill them.

Maybe I don’t understand basic business, but somehow I always thought it would be more profitable to have them use my services more than once.

T. Weiss

Kamloops