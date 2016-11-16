Drug smuggler still fighting two-year-old extradition order

The alleged kingpin behind a massive international drug-smuggling ring based in the Shuswap is being allowed to pursue an abuse of process claim against the attorney general of Canada.

But the B.C. Supreme Court judge who agreed to that process also tossed claims of malicious prosecution, conspiracy, abuse of process and defamation directed at the RCMP, B.C.’s attorney general and Black Press.

Colin Martin was ordered extradited to Seattle in 2014, but he has been fighting the ruling ever since.

Martin filed his lawsuit in March. B.C. Supreme Court Justice David Masuhara has allowed his claim against the attorney general of Canada to proceed.

Martin’s claims stem from a 2010 police search of a large Malakwa property on which he lived with his wife and family. Law-enforcement officials then seized the property.

Martin claims that seizure was made based on information officials knew was “false and misleading.”

U.S. authorities allege Martin would hire people in B.C. to load helicopters with as much as $5-million worth of marijuana or MDMA, then pay pilots to fly the choppers to pre-determined locations across the U.S.-Canada border.

The haul of B.C. bud or pills would allegedly be unloaded by a ground crew in the U.S. and cocaine, firearms and money would be loaded into the helicopter for transport back to Canada.

Court heard Martin’s crews made approximately three cross-border trips every two weeks.

The smuggling operation is linked to the February 2009 death of Samuel Lindsay-Brown.

The 24-year-old Nelson native was piloting one of the choppers linked to the smuggling ring and was arrested after landing with 400 pounds of marijuana in Washington state. He later hanged himself in a Spokane jail cell.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency investigation into the operation resulted in multiple arrests on both sides of the border.

According to U.S. court documents, Martin offered in 2009 to make a deal with the DEA that would see him roll on other smugglers in exchange for the opportunity to continue his trafficking business unimpeded for 10 years.

Authorities said they did not accept his offer.

In March, Martin pleaded guilty in a Salmon Arm courtroom to unrelated charges of production of a controlled substance and possession for the purpose of trafficking dating back to 2010.

In 2006, Martin was sentenced to serve two-and-a-half years behind bars after being convicted of Canadian charges stemming from another cross-border drug-smuggling ring. In November 2014, he was handed a two-year prison sentence in B.C. stemming from charges related to the 2010 search of his home.

Martin’s extradition case was heard last month by the B.C. Court of Appeal. A date for a decision on his potential turnover to American authorities has not been set.

Canada’s attorney general has 60 days to respond to Martin’s claim.