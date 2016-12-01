Drugs charges, child in custody following police raid of Library Square condo unit

Two people are facing drug charges and a young child is in the care of social workers after Kamloops Mounties executed two warrants on Wednesday at residences in Library Square.

RCMP Cpl. Jodi Shelkie said police arrested a man and a woman, both 28, and seized “trafficking quantities” of heroin, crack cocaine and meth, as well as more than $40,000 in cash, drug-packaging materials, drug-consumption materials and three hydraulic drug presses.

A hydraulic drug press is not a pill press, but a machine used to package drugs and stamp the package with information on its origin.

Shelkie said a child under the age of five was taken into the care of the Ministry of Children and Family Development.

“Any time drugs are removed from the streets, it makes our community safer,” she said. “The work of these RCMP officers in identifying, targeting and arresting the people who supply drugs will have an impact on all citizens.”