Drywall dispute could mean pricier new homes

An international trade dispute involving commercial drywall manufacturers threatens to jack the price of building a new house by $2,000 — a cost builders say will be passed directly to homeowners.

Earlier this month, the Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) hit importers with duties ranging from 100 per cent to 275 per cent. The central interior chapter of the Canadian Home Builders’ Association (CHBA-CI) said that translates into a price increase for a sheet of drywall by 12 per cent, with another 12 to 25 per cent expected.

“That’s $1,500 to $2,000 on the average house, said CHBA-CI president Rob Lemire. “It just flows through to the consumer.”

Lemire said the industry was caught by surprise following the determination by the CBSA.

The duties result from a complaint by Certainteed. The only drywall manufacturer in Western Canada, it has plants in Winnipeg, Calgary and Vancouver. The company also imports drywall to Western Canada from the U.S. and its own imports from are subject to a 125 per cent tariff.

The trade action and preliminary finding by Canadian government agencies found American manufacturers are engaged in what is known as “dumping” — predatory pricing to increase market share and drive out domestic manufacturers. In its complaint, the company alleges it needed to lay off workers as a result of predatory pricing, but detailed numbers were not available.

Cyndee Todgham Cherniak, a lawyer acting for U.S. manufacturer Continental, said the action is unusual because Certainteed imports and produces drywall in Western Canada.

The action alleges Western Canada is an isolated market that is not serviced by manufacturers in Eastern Canada.

Cherniak said the amount of drywall coming west from Eastern Canada is in dispute and is a “big factor.”

“One of the key arguments in opposition . . . is whether or not there are shipments from east to west,” she said.

There are more steps to come in the investigation and determination by the CBSA and the Canadian Industry Trade Tribunal, including a final determination in the next several months.

“Between now and then, everyone is stuck in this delay position,” she said.

KTW contacted Certainteed for comment and the company emailed a statement:

“We are disappointed and surprised at the recent call for boycotts of our drywall products by some Canadian customers and certain Western Canadian Associations, and through commentary in the Canadian media, related to our anti-dumping complaint and the subsequent provisional duties announced by the CCSBA on Sept. 6.

“We would like to put this issue into clear context: This is about Canadian law and Canadian jobs,” Certainteed’s statement continues.

“We filed an anti-dumping complaint because drywall manufacturers based in the U.S. were exporting large and growing volumes of products into Western Canada in the last few years at prices materially lower than those at which they are sold in the U.S.

“Such dumping creates material injury to domestic manufacturers in the form of share loss and price and margin suppression. Under Canadian law, this is considered an unfair trade practice sanctioned through an offsetting duty or tariff. The magnitude of the provisional duty announced is indicative of the very large price difference between the U.S. and Canada and the enormous margin of dumping, which is having a devastating impact on the value of gypsum board in Western Canada.”

Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo MP Cathy McLeod said her office is studying the issue.

Lemire said those in the midst of paying a contractor for drywall have little option in the next several months.

The national group expects to be represented in the trade action.

“Everyone’s talking about affordability and we’re doing our best to keep the price down.”