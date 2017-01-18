We are dumb like frogs

Editor:
You can take a frog, stick in a pot of cold water, then put the pot on a hot stove.
As the water heats up, the frog will sit there.
He can jump at any time, but simply doesn’t and eventually boils to death.
But frogs are stupid, (Kermit would disagree). They are not smart like us humans, eh?
I’ve just finished reading On a Farther Shore: The Life and Legacy of Rachel Carson by William Souder.
As many know, Carson, is regarded as the godmother of the modern environmental movement. Her big concern was the overuse of DDT, which had grown to ludicrous proportions after the Second World War.
Her book Silent Spring detailed the damage done, especially to birds and other creatures, including frogs.
Her views were greeted by derision as DDT was considered so safe that you could drink a glass of it.
Actually, that was how thousands of Indian farmers — indebted way over their heads to the likes of Monsanto — ended their lives, but that’s another story.
Was Carson a communist trying to undermine the American way of life?
Carson was quite ill and died of cancer at age 56 while writing Silent Spring.
Fortunately, the New Yorker magazine, (bless William Shawn) serialized the book.
It appears the dangers of global warming were already a hot topic in the 1950s and 1960s.
Again, the deniers were many, fuelled by money from the Big Energy legion.
The earth was cooling and the more carbon dioxide and other pollutants one dumped into the atmosphere, the better.
Now, to top it all off, we have an incoming president of the biggest, though most indebted, nation on this earth, the United States of America, who is a climate- change denier.
Top that one. We could have jumped, but we didn’t.
Dumb frogs.
Dennis Peacock
Clearwater
The comment about frogs is wrong.
But it is a metaphor that refuses to die.
Please see:
http://www.abc.net.au/science/articles/2010/12/07/3085614.htm
Excellent comment Dennis and yes the Big Energy Legion has done and is still doing it’s darnedest to destroy us and the Planet as long as they make their money! Who cares whether the Frog metaphor is wrong. We have a chance to jump to other ways of keeping the Planet clean and safe but the Money Mongers want too much of their share!
So tell us…how do you and Dennis plan on feeding, clothing and housing over 7 billion people on this planet ? Organic farming ?….solar power ? I know….wind farms !!! ( it works really well in Ontario ) We’ll all be required to live on the “100 Mile Diet”, right again ? Didn’t the astute Mrs Bass mention that 8 dollar a head cauliflower ? What do you think the price would be like if it weren’t for (gasp) FOSSIL FUELS ??? What youse people should be focusing on is population reduction because our present rate is unsustainable and will only get worse. What’s YOUR answer ?