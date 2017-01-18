We are dumb like frogs

Editor:

You can take a frog, stick in a pot of cold water, then put the pot on a hot stove.

As the water heats up, the frog will sit there.

He can jump at any time, but simply doesn’t and eventually boils to death.

But frogs are stupid, (Kermit would disagree). They are not smart like us humans, eh?

I’ve just finished reading On a Farther Shore: The Life and Legacy of Rachel Carson by William Souder.

As many know, Carson, is regarded as the godmother of the modern environmental movement. Her big concern was the overuse of DDT, which had grown to ludicrous proportions after the Second World War.

Her book Silent Spring detailed the damage done, especially to birds and other creatures, including frogs.

Her views were greeted by derision as DDT was considered so safe that you could drink a glass of it.

Actually, that was how thousands of Indian farmers — indebted way over their heads to the likes of Monsanto — ended their lives, but that’s another story.

Was Carson a communist trying to undermine the American way of life?

Carson was quite ill and died of cancer at age 56 while writing Silent Spring.

Fortunately, the New Yorker magazine, (bless William Shawn) serialized the book.

It appears the dangers of global warming were already a hot topic in the 1950s and 1960s.

Again, the deniers were many, fuelled by money from the Big Energy legion.

The earth was cooling and the more carbon dioxide and other pollutants one dumped into the atmosphere, the better.

Now, to top it all off, we have an incoming president of the biggest, though most indebted, nation on this earth, the United States of America, who is a climate- change denier.

Top that one. We could have jumped, but we didn’t.

Dumb frogs.

Dennis Peacock

Clearwater