Duncan to host B.C. Scotties

BC Skip Karla Thompson throws her rock in qualifiying action at the 2016 Scotties Tournament of Hearts, the Canadian Womens Curling Championships, Grande Praire, Alberta

Duncan’s Glen Harper Curling Centre will play host to the 2017 Scotties B.C. Women’s Curling Championship in January, an eight-team event which will include the Thompson rink of the Kamloops Curling Club.

The 2017 B.C. championship runs from Jan. 17 to Jan. 22.

The event will showcase B.C.’s top ladies’ rinks, with the winner heading to the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in St. Catharines, Ont., to represent the province.

The Thompson rink — which includes Karla Thompson and Erin Pincott of Kamloops, Kristen Recksiedler of Coquitlam and Trysta Vandale of Port Moody — will attend the event as the defending B.C. champions, after winning last year.

The tournament format will begin with an eight-team round-robin slate, followed by a four-team page playoff.

The Glen Harper Curling Centre, home of the Duncan Curling Club, is a five-sheet facility in the Cowichan Valley.

