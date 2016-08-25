Dust issues in Campbell Creek

Editor:

To all you who are opposed to Ajax mine: Try Campbell Creek.

We are eating dust every day from a mountain created by land developers on east Dallas Drive.

We can’t enjoy the nice summer days on our patios.

We need expensive cleaning inside and outside to wash down our houses, and clean our sun decks every day.

For seniors, there is no assistance available to help us remain in our house after the extra expense required to fight the dust and dirt created by the construction and no help from the city.

Councillors, take note.

Lloyd Williams

Kamloops