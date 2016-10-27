Dyer: Sometimes Donald Trump is right

Even a broken clock is right twice a day.

Donald J. Trump’s record is not that good, but he does get it right once in a while.

He got it right on Tuesday when he said Hillary Clinton would be dangerously agressive in Syria if she wins the presidency.

Trump went too far, of course. He always does. He claimed Clinton would trigger World War III with her Syrian policy, which is utter nonsense.

Given the current international balance of power, it is almost impossible to get a Russian-American war going. The Russians simply aren’t that stupid.

Even a new Cold War is hard to imagine.

The Russians know they would lose it in only a few years, so they would refuse to play their allotted role in any such scenario.

But U.S.-Russian diplomatic relations would get distinctly frosty for a while — and the United States in the meantime would be up to its neck in the Syrian civil war and betting on the wrong horse.

What Trump actually said, in an interview conducted in his Florida golf resort between bites of fried egg and sausages, was that the United States should focus on defeating ISIS.

“We should not be focusing on Syria. You’re going to end up in World War III over Syria if we listen to Hillary Clinton,” Trump said.

The Clinton policy in question is her promise (repeated in the third debate) to declare a no-fly zone and safe zones on the ground in Syria to protect non-combatants.

Those zones, of course, would deny the Syrian government the chance to recover the territory it has lost to the rebels and deprive the Russian air force of the ability to help it in that task.

But what if the Syrians and the Russians don’t accept that the United States has the right to set up no-fly zones on Syrian territory just because it feels like it?

What if they send their planes into those zones and dare the U.S. to shoot them down?

The United States then has to choose between backing down and being publicly humiliated — or shooting down Russian aircraft and (according to Trump) starting a third world war.

“You’re not fighting Syria any more, you’re fighting Syria, Russia and Iran, all right?” Trump explained.

“If Hillary Clinton set up her no-fly zones and safe zones, she would be asking for a war with Russia.”

She would indeed be asking for it — but she knows she probably would not get it.

The Russians might shoot down a few American planes in response and the United Nations would plead with both sides to show restraint.

By then, both sides would be sufficiently frightened that they would be all too happy to back away from their confrontation.

The Russians would be especially happy to do so because they know perfectly well they could not win a war with the United States.

Even leaving aside the question of nuclear weapons (which make such a war unthinkable), Russia is simply not a credible rival to the United States any more. It has half the population of the former Soviet Union and an economy a 10th the size of America.

So, Clinton would not really be courting World War III if she did what she has promised.

She would, however, be doing something reckless and stupid.

After Afghanistan, Iraq and Libya, the United States really does not need to get more deeply entangled in another unwinnable war in the Middle East.

What Trump is advocating is actually the policy President Barack Obama has been following during the five years of the Syrian civil war: concentrate on eliminating ISIS and do not get involved in the rebel military campaign to overthrow Bashar al-Assad’s regime, however much you may dislike it. No more moral crusades.

But Clinton, by declaring no-fly zones, would effectively be creating safe areas out of which rebels could operate.

However, the great majority of the active anti-regime fighters belong to ISIS or to the equally extreme group that used to be called the Nusra Front and is now changing its name every week or so in an attempt to conceal its true origins as a breakaway part of Islamic State and an affiliate of al-Qaeda.

Most of the smaller rebel groups Washington calls “moderates” are actually less extreme Islamists who are either voluntarily allied with the Nusra Front or in thrall to it.

But the fantasy still lives in Washington that it can bring together enough genuine “moderates to create a third force that defeats both the Assad regime and the extremists of ISIS and the Nusra Front.

This has been the official position of the Washington consensus on foreign policy for five years and Clinton is a paid-up member of that delusionary group.

If Clinton carries through on her promises, she probably will trigger a crisis with the Russians — and she will certainly involve the United States much more deeply in the Syrian civil war.

It’s almost enough to make you vote for Trump.

But not quite.

Gwynne Dyer is an independent journalist whose columns are published

in 45 countries.

gwynnedyer.com