DYER: Welcome to the Anthropocene epoch

Geology moves very slowly, and so do geologists.

The Working Group on the Anthropocene was set up in 2009, but only presented its recommendation to the International Geological Congress in Cape Town this week.

The Working Group’s experts have concluded we are now living in a new geological epoch: the Anthropocene. That is, the epoch when human beings are reshaping the Earth.

Epochs (e.g. the Triassic, the Jurassic or the Cretaceous) are usually big chunks of time: tens of millions of years. The Anthropocene, by contrast, is only about 65 years old, which is why many geologists are reluctant to accept it as a whole new epoch in the Earth’s history.

But they probably will, in the end, because the evidence is already there in the rocks.

The radical idea of defining an entire epoch by the impact of human civilization on the planet was advanced for the first time in 2000 by Nobel Prize-winning scientist Paul Crutzen. Modern human beings have been around for 200,000 years, he pointed out, but only in 1950 did our numbers and and the products of our science and industry grow so great that we became a dominant factor in the planet’s evolution.

Now we make the weather (by causing global warming with our greenhouse-gas emissions). We are even melting the ice and raising the sea level. We and our domesticated animals account for more than 90 per cent of the total weight of all large land-dwelling animals (bigger than a chicken) on Earth.

Our crops have pushed wild plants off most of the fertile land on the planet. And, if there are any geologists around a hundred-million years from now, they will be able to detect our existence by examining the rocks.

The acid test for defining a geological epoch is: are there clear differences in the make-up of the rocks? With us, it’s easy. In the 1950s, radioactive elements (radionuclides) from hundreds of open-air nuclear bomb tests appear in the sediments all around the world.

The real goal of those who want to declare a new Anthropocene epoch, however, is not just to tidy up the geological record. They want to highlight the fact that, for better or worse, we are now in charge of the entire planet.

Crutzen didn’t just propose a new epoch called the Anthropocene. In 2006, he was also the first scientist to go public and say we may have to resort to “geo-engineering.”

We are disabling the Earth’s natural mechanisms for maintaining a stable environment, he said.

In order to survive, we may have to take responsibility for maintaining all the global cycles and balances ourselves.

That is not a good thing. In fact, it is a terrifying thing because the Earth system is immensely complex and there are large parts of it that we do not even understand yet. It was another scientist, Jim Lovelock, who first pointed out what a huge and ultimately crushing burden we will have to shoulder.

Lovelock’s great insight, as important as Charles Darwin’s theory of evolution in the 19th century, was that the Earth’s living things, its atmosphere, its seas and its rocks are all part of a single interacting system. He boldly called it Gaia, but more timid scientists call it Earth system science. And in the very act of recognizing it, he realized that it was breaking down.

Writing in 1979, he warned that if we disable Gaia’s natural functions, we will wake up to find that we have inherited “the permanent lifelong job of planetary maintenance engineer. Gaia would have retreated into the muds and the ceaseless intricate task of keeping all the global cycles in balance would be ours.

In 1979, he wrote: “We can guess that at less than [10-billion people], we should still be in a Gaian world. But somewhere beyond this figure . . . lies the final choice of permanent enslavement on the prison hulk of the spaceship Earth, or gigadeath to enable the survivors to restore a Gaian world.”

So far, we are only 7.5-billion people, but that’s no consolation.

The world’s per capita energy consumption is so much higher than Lovelock foresaw in 1979 that we may be on the brink of that final desperate “choice” already. (And UN figures predict we will be at ten billion by 2050 in any case).

