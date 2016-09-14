Early start to summer weather, wrapped with 41days above 30 C

While July and August seemed to have lacked the usual Kamloops heat, data shows the Tournament Capital recorded 30 days of temperatures of more than 30 C in those two months. In fact, The Weather Network noted Kamloops has had the most days of 30 C temperatures across Canada.

KTW checked Environment Canada’s statistics and found there have been 41 days in Kamloops this year in which the mercury exceeded 30 C. The first day was way back in April — on the 18th, when the temperature climbed to 30.5 C.

There were two more 30-plus days in May (May 7 with the highest reading, at

32.3 C) and an astounding nine such days in June, which is usually the wettest month of the year in the Thompson Valley.

June started hot (temperatures above 30 C from the fourth through the seventh) and ended hot (temperatures above 30 C from the 26th to the 30th), with June 29 the most blistering day, with a thermometer reading of 36.4 C.

Kamloops recorded 11 days of 30-plus temperatures in July, with July 29 remaining the hottest day of 2016, at 37.1 C. August was downright toasty, with 19 of the month’s 31 days basking in 30-plus heat. Aug. 20 was the hottest day of the eighth month, with a mercury reading of 35.7 C.

As is often the case, September has been splendid, with the forecast calling for sunshine and temperatures in the mid-20s right through the weekend. And, according to The Weather Network, autumn will bring above-normal temperatures in British Columbia.

“Fall will start off with a lingering touch of summer for many Canadians,” said Chris Scott, chief meteorologist at The Weather Network. “However, fall is the season where we see the most dramatic temperature changes from month to month as we transition towards winter.

“We are expecting a stormier weather pattern to develop as we progress through the season, which could mean an early taste of winter for many regions.”