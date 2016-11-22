It’s too easy to get confused at tax time

Editor:

With respect to the latest announcement that our city taxes might go up approximately 3.5 per cent next year, I encourage people to actually compare what they end up paying when they get their tax bill at the end of June.

I did this for 2015 and 2016 and found the increase in actual dollars and cents worked out to about 6.6 per cent, due to the adjustments in the assessment values.

Unless you really follow the whole process, it’s easy to become confused.

Over time it makes a big difference.

So, unless you receive a raise in pay, or some other increase of income, your disposable income shrinks.

One of the biggest sector of the population are the baby boomers. Many of them (us) are going to realize just how important this becomes as more and more of us learn to live on a fixed pension.

In addition, what exactly are “contractual” increases ? I’m not sure what the $800,000 increase request for the RCMP comprises.

Is it for new members or new equipment? Or is it all for wages and benefits?

Maybe I need to do more research or make sure I have all the information, not just some of it, but I think we all believe what we hear and read in the news, right?

After all, perception is reality in a lot of situations.

I think we are lucky to have all the services and supports in place. I just hope the next generation can and will be able to afford all the annual increases.

I am simply curious to know if I am way off base here or if others think along the same lines.

Brian Husband

Kamloops