Did you eat at DQ in Clearwater? You may need a vaccine

Interior Health officials have issued an alert after an employee at the Dairy Queen restaurant in Clearwater was diagnosed with hepatitis A.

In a news release, the health agency described the employee as a “food handler” and urged people who ate at the restaurant to undergo testing.

“While hepatitis A is uncommon in Interior Health, it is believed there is a low but definite risk to persons who ate food at this restaurant during the period this food handler was infectious,” the release reads.

Anyone who ate at Clearwater Dairy Queen between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Dec. 8 and Dec. 9, between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Dec. 10, between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Dec. 11, between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Dec. 15, between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Dec. 16 and between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Dec. 17 and Dec. 18 should be vaccinated, according to Interior Health.

Vaccination can prevent hepatitis A disease, but only if given within 14 days of exposure.

Health authorities will hold vaccination clinics in Clearwater and Kamloops.

In Clearwater, clinics at Dr. Helmcken Memorial Hospital will run on Friday, Dec. 23, between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., on Saturday, Dec. 24, between 9 a.m. and noon and on Monday, Dec. 26, and Tuesday, Dec. 27, between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

In Kamloops, vaccination clinics will be held at Public Health, 519 Columbia St., on Friday, Dec. 23, between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. and on Saturday, Dec. 24, between 9 a.m. and 12:20 p.m.

Outside of those times, vaccines can be administered at the emergency departments of Dr. Helmcken Memorial Hospital and Royal Inland Hospital.

In the news release, Interior Health said Dairy Queen was co-operative with officials and there is no ongoing risk to customers of the restaurant.