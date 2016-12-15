Eccleston’s new album one from the heart

Anita Eccleston has More Trumpet releasing to the public on the weekend. The Kamloops-born, Vancouver-based musician is releasing her latest CD on Sunday at The Kino, 3456 Camie St. in Vancouver at 8 p.m.

It’s a traditional vocal jazz album with her band — Andrew Smith on guitar, Graham Clark on bass and Doug Gorkoff on cello — featuring seven tracks.

Smith handles vocals on one, I’m Just A Lucky So and So, with Eccleston singing the other songs, which include Fly Me To The Moon, Angel Eyes, Time After Time, All of Me, These Foolish Things and What A Wonderful World (along with Smith).

Eccleston released her first recording, a jazz EP, in 2011. She released Trio in 2013, another extended-play recording, and her first full-length album, So It Goes, in 2014.

She credits some of the icons of jazz as her major influences — Ella Fitzgerald, Miles Davis, Amy Winehouse, Chet Baker and Diana Krall.

And, while she’s most often drawn to jazz, Eccleston has also performed other genres, from soul to pop to funk to reggae.

“Although I am often artistically drawn to many genres of music, my deepest love is for jazz and I feel the most at home within the sphere of the jazz world. I wanted to create an album that would allow me to sing and play from my heart,” she said.

The CD can be ordered at anitaeccleston.com/music.