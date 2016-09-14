EDITORIAL: A crowded race with true Grit

The fight for the Kamloops-North Thompson B.C. Liberal nomination is getting more interesting by the day.

When incumbent MLA and Health Minister Terry Lake announced on Sept. 1 he would not be seeking a third term in Victoria, the news was not surprising as such a pronouncement had been expected for months.

The decision the very next day by North Shore Business Improvement Association executive director Steven Puhallo to seek the nomination was also not surprising, as that possibility had been reported on this past spring.

When Mayor Peter Milobar followed suit a few days later, it made sense, considering the man he is trying to succeed travelled the same path: city councillor to mayor to MLA candidate to elected MLA.

Political pundits were settling back to watch a tough battle for the nomination pitting a man with deep roots in the North Thompson against a man with deep political connections through the region.

Wednesday brought news of a probable third challenger for the nomination as Tobiano founder Michael Grenier has scheduled a press conference for Thursday at Kamloops Airport.

While he was tight-lipped when contacted by KTW, Grenier did say it is “not an unfair expectation” that he will announce he is seeking the nomination and did confirm it will be a political announcement.

Unlike a general election, there will be no splitting of the votes in this nomination contest. The winner will be the person who can sign up the most people to B.C. Liberal memberships and, more crucially, convince all those new members (and existing cardholders) to show up and vote on nomination day.

Federal Liberal candidate Steve Powrie did that successfully during last year’s battle for the Grit nomination in Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo.

Expect some solicitations soon.