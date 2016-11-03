EDITORIAL: Baby steps to solve doctor shortage

It is encouraging to learn the first six UBC medical students to finish their eduction at Royal Inland Hospital will stay in Kamloops to start their careers.

While the six have not opened family practices, they are in the community providing locum (fill-in) support for doctors who are otherwise unavailable to patients.

The fact the six have decided to stay in Kamloops to begin their medical careers is encouraging, as are plans for two primary-care clinics expected to open on the North Shore next year.

Another highlight is the activation this week of the 811 HealthLink line that is adding names of Kamloops residents without a family doctor to a waiting list. The idea is to slowly cross those names off the list once the patient is attached to a doctor, nurse practitioner or clinic.

KTW called the 811 line this week and learned the response thus far has been heavy. Obviously, there are many Kamloops residents without a physician who want one.

Health Minister Terry Lake has said the days of a doctor for every resident are gone. This admission came after the B.C. Liberals promised, during the 2013 election campaign, a doctor for every resident. That pledge should be a reminder to political parties and voters alike that promises are just that — promises — until enacted.

The problem of finding enough doctors for residents of B.C. is not one that can be fixed with a few words that form a clever slogan. It is not a problem that can be solved by virtue of one’s political party affiliation. Neither the Liberals, nor the New Democrats, nor the Greens will be able to attach a doctor to every resident after the May 9, 2017, election.

What can be done is making incremental steps to try to fill the yawning gap — and the recent announcements are part of that methodical approach. If you do not have a family physician, call 811 and add your name to the list. Word is there should be an update on the situation in a couple of months.