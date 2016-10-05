EDITORIAL: Buying within your means

As of Oct. 17, the rules on buying a home will tighten — and those involved in the Kamloops real-estate industry anticipate a rush to close deals as first-time buyers are expected to be impacted the most.

The too-hot housing market of Greater Vancouver led the provincial government this past summer to levy a 15 per cent foreign-buyer’s tax, a move that has resulted in a slowdown in sales for the following two months.

“Slowdown” is a relative term as homes for sale are still getting snapped up quickly for absurd prices in the Lower Mainland.

A similarly sizzling market in Toronto — with associated prices that can cause heart attacks — has prompted the federal government to also step in and try to protect consumers from themselves.

Interest rates remain historically low.

Those attractive rates have allowed more people to become homeowners and sales in Kamloops have benefitted, with the median price for a single-family home hitting $420,000 last month.

When rates are less than three per cent, the choices widen. When rates rise — and, despite this incredibly long stretch of rock-bottom rates, they will — options narrow for many in the market.

If those rates rise suddenly, scores of people already in fixed-term mortgages could end up in a world of trouble, as we witnessed in the United Stated during the Great Recession of 2008-2009.

Ottawa’s decision to tighten the rules — including a requirement for borrowers who opt for a five-year fixed term to qualify at the Bank of Canada’s posted five-year rate, which is nearly double the rate available on the market — may upset house hunters.

But when (not if) those rates rise, those very same property shoppers should be better prepared to withstand the financial challenges that follow.

The lesson? Don’t buy beyond your means.