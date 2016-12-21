EDITORIAL: You, too can spread Christmas Cheer

Christmas is coming.

The holiday is rooted in Christianity and it shares this time of year with religious celebrations of other religions, all of which strive to bring peace and goodwill to all.

Of course, Christmas is also known for gift-giving, with kids the primary focus of Santa and parents across the globe on that magical day of Dec. 25.

While many become irritated with how commercial Christmas can be and with Yuletide promotions that begin far too early, it is a fact that Christmas, and all it represents from the non-religious side, is important to the economy.

Imagine no Christmas and you can imagine the blow such a void would inflict on local businesses that contribute mightily in so many ways to the Kamloops region.

However, if your idea of Christmas does not include store-bought presents wrapped under a store-bought tree, but rather clings to the pure and simple belief in helping your neighbour, there are more than enough options to embrace in the Tournament Capital.

The one nearest and dearest to our hearts, of course, is the KTW Christmas Cheer Fund, an annual charity drive that was started years ago by reporter Gregg Drinnan at the Kamloops Daily News.

When that stalwart newspaper folded in 2014, the Cheer Fund found a new home with KTW — and the charities that benefit are agencies that truly need the donations so generously given.

This year, the five charities being helped are Sensational Soups, Family Tree Family Centre, New Life Community Kamloops, Y Women’s Emergency Shelter and Kamloops Sexual Assault Counselling Centre.

If you would like to help with a donation of any size, click here for all the information.

Thank you.