EDITORIAL: Conservatives at the crossroads

It is the season for political battles.

While three men challenge for the right to carry the B.C. Liberal flag in Kamloops-North Thompson in the 2017 election, the party that ruled Canada for almost a decade is in the midst of choosing its new leader.

And, depending on which leader is chosen, voters may see an altered Conservative Party of Canada next year.

When Stephen Harper’s Conservatives lost their grip on power in the October 2015 federal election, the erstwhile prime minister gave up the leadership and, later, his job as MP.

Harper was the first leader of the party that was born from the ashes of the Progressive Conservative/Canadian Alliance (Reform) coalition, a party created directly by PC leader Peter MacKay reneging on a written promise to fellow leadership candidate David Orchard to not merge the Progressive Conservatives with the Canadian Alliance.

The resulting Conservative Party of

Canada left many Progressive Conservatives without a home, some of whom drifted to the Liberals and others who tried to resurrect the venerable brand.

Now that Harper is gone, the party will enter its second generation — and Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo Cathy McLeod has chosen her horse.

She is backing Ontario MP Erin O’Toole, noting she was impressed with how he performed in the charge of the difficult Veterans’ Affairs portfolio. O’Toole is facing a number of contenders, with more candidates expected before next year’s Feb. 24 deadline.

Will the Conservatives decide on a candidate that carries on the Harper style of leadership or will they look back and embrace the “Progressive” side of the party lost after MacKay lied to Orchard?

The Conservatives did become the Progressive Conservatives in 1942 while adopting a number of policies normally promoted by centre and left of centre parties. Perhaps what’s old will be new again.