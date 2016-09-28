EDITORIAL: Get kids active to target obesity

Sen. Nancy Greene Raine of Sun Peaks wants to target childhood obesity by curtailing what she calls “manipulative” marketing of food and beverages to kids.

If her private member’s bill becomes law (and such bills from the Senate rarely do), it would mean, for example, the Kamloops Youth Soccer Association jerseys in Kamloops bearing the logos of Wendy’s and McDonald’s would be prohibited.

It is tough to equate static logos on jerseys to Joe Camel or a spastic Trix rabbit on TV when it comes to luring children onto the obesity train, but we understand the intent of the bill.

Childhood obesity rates in Canada have fallen in the past decade, according to research done by the Children’s Hospital Research Institute of Manitoba, but they remain higher than they should be.

According to Statistics Canada’s 2011 Canadian Health Measures Survey, reasons for rising obesity rates vary.

“The factors associated with overweight and obesity are complex and include health behaviours such as eating habits and daily physical activity, and broader social, environmental and biological determinants that influence these health behaviours,” the report states.

Certainly, if one’s diet is unhealthy, one will become unhealthy.

But will banning advertising of soft drinks and snacks aimed at kids truly slim down a future generation?

Perhaps Greene Raine’s campaign should be less about slogans and ads that may lead a kid and his family to a post-game burger and pop and more about urging all levels of government and relevant institutions to seriously work on getting — and keeping — kids active and away from all unhealthy food and drink.

Why isn’t physical education a mandatory class through Grade 12 in B.C.? Why isn’t PE a class taken year-long, even in school districts that use the semester system?

Why not look at applying higher taxes to all foods and drinks that have higher levels of sugar? How about a government subsidy for healthy food, as suggested in Obesity in Canada, the Senate report that led to introduction of the bill?