EDITORIAL: Good news from the UBCM

Every year, the province’s municipal politicians meet to discuss issues of importance to all communities and to debate resolutions to be taken to the provincial government.

The annual Union of B.C. Municipalities convention does not produce scintillating headlines that provoke passion among readers — but much of the mundane work done at the gathering has serious implications for residents of Kamloops and other cities and towns in B.C.

This year’s convention was no exception as Premier Christy Clark announced a new program, jointly funded by Ottawa and Victoria, that should help local taxpayers immensely when the now-expected summer storms produce flooding and the associated damage that flows from them.

This past summer was the first in a number of years in which the city was not hit with a serious deluge.

The program announced by Clark — and no doubt pushed toward becoming a reality by relentless municipal politicians — will see $370 million available for sewage, stormwater and drinking-water projects in communities across the province.

Local governments such as Kamloops would be required to contribute 17 per cent of a project’s cost, which should result in future savings for city taxpayers.

The City of Kamloops has several million dollars in stormwater upgrades it is hoping to put into place by 2020.

Also revealed at this year’s UBCM convention was news the city will be welcoming more Mounties in the next half-year, which should finally see the Kamloops’ detachment’s numbers hit about 120, which is more than what the department has been working with for a number of years.