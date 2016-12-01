EDITORIAL: The Hot and Not of the week

Kamloops This Week looks at the stories of the week — the good, the bad and all in-between:

HOT: Pipeline politics as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau straddled the fence this week. He approved Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain expansion, spurring outrage among many, denied Northern Gateway, spurring outrage in others, and gave the nod to Line 3 on the Prairies, eliciting many shoulder shrugs.

The fight over Trans Mountain has just begun, however, as immediate protests and planned action (including a vigil at Sandman Centre on Sunday) demonstrate. Expect this project to be tied up in the courts for some time to come.

NOT: Normal weather as November just checked in with the second-warmest average readings on record.

There remains a fierce debate over how much human activity is contributing to climate change and a warming world, but a month like that which just passed (including a Nov. 8 high of 21.5 C that was hotter than 11 days in July and August) doesn’t provide much ammunition for the skeptics.

HOT: High school volleyball as two senior girls’ teams —

Sa-Hali and Valleyview — are in Abbotsford, competing in the

provincial AA championship. In-depth stories on both squads is online at kamloopsthisweek.com.

HOT: Western Canada Theatre’s production of Mamma Mia!, which has become the best-selling play in the four-decade history of the theatre company.

Reviews have been sizzling and every night performance has sold out. Your last chance to see this play is tomorrow when 250 pay-what-you-can tickets will be released prior to the 2 p.m. matinee show.