EDITORIAL: The Hot and Not of the week

Kamloops This Week looks at the stories of the week — the good, the bad and all in-between:

HOT: The apparent impact water meters have had on usage of liquid sunshine in Kamloops.

Council learned this week that the city is meeting winter water-use targets that were set for 2020, while peak daily water demand — which the city hoped to reduce by 20 per cent by 2015 — is down by 29 per cent from 2006.

The result, according to public works director Jen Fretz, is the city will avoid, for now, a number of major waterworks projects, including an additional pipe under the river and an estimated $30 million in water-treatment plant upgrades.

Seems it is human nature to be cognizant of use when paying for each drop.

NOT: The overdose epidemic involving fentanyl, which shows no sign of easing up.

Another Kamloops resident died last weekend after using the drug, despite the avalanche of warnings and the knowledge that the next snort or injection could be the last.

While the City of Vancouver ponders a property tax hike to fund the fight against fentanyl, perhaps Ottawa should act immediately in crafting prison sentences that will scare dealers straight.

A man in the U.S. was sentenced this past week to 30 years in prison for peddling the death drug. Canada’s approach to such vermin should be no less harsh.

HOT: Certainly not the weather, as Mother Nature has blessed Kamloops and all of B.C. with real winter weather — weeks before the season officially begins.

Bundle up.