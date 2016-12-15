EDITORIAL: The Hot and Not of the week

Kamloops This Week looks at the stories of the week — the good, the bad and all in-between:

NOT: The provincial government’s B.C. Home Owner Mortgage and Equity Partnership program, which will give first-time homebuyers 25-year loans to a maximum of $37,500 or up to five per cent of the purchase price, loans that match the buyer’s down payment.

The loans are interest-free and payment-free for the first five years.

While Premier Christy Clark said the program will help more people enter the market, it seems to be contrary to decisions by Ottawa to tackle the issue of people holding unaffordable mortgages.

B.C. Green Leader Andrew Weaver’s words should be heeded as this program progresses: “Instead of tackling the real problems that are causing out of control housing prices — like deregulation and speculation — the government is announcing a band-aid solution that will build an even bigger housing crisis down the road.

“We have seen the dangerous consequences of this type of policy in the United States. It became easier and easier for people to take on unaffordable mortgages, leading to crippling debt, the collapse of the housing market and first-time home buyers losing their livelihoods.”

HOT: City of Kamloops crews and associated contractors for the impressive response this week when a sewer main burst in Lorne Street, sending effluent into the street.

Digging up the road, finding the cracked pipe, removing it, replacing it and trying to stem the flow of sewage from nearby homes and the South Thompson River was a daunting job made more difficult in frigid temperatures.

The job was done about 13 hours after the leak was first noticed.

Kudos to the crews for a job well done.