EDITORIAL: The Hot and Not of the week

Kamloops This Week looks at the stories of the week — the good, the bad and all in-between:

NOT: The latest delay in re-opening the Westsyde Pool. The facility has been closed since the summer of 2015 and looks like it won’t reopen until this summer after it was discovered the wrong materials have been used to replace the pool’s rotting roof.

HOT: While the pool stays closed for now, good news can be found on the health-care side of Kamloops as two new medical clinics near opening days. Nurse-practitioners have been hired, some doctors are in line to begin three-year placements and interviews continue with other personnel for the clinics in the Manshadi pharmacy building on Tranquille Road and at Northills Mall.

HOT/NOT HOT: Guess it depends on which side you fall in the ongoing Trans Mountain pipeline debate. Those who see the potential job growth during the construction period are praising it while others who are concerned about pipeline safety are condemning the decision by the provincial government.

HOT: The four conservation officers who rescued a fawn from the icy North Thompson River. The little critter was half-in, half-out of the water when someone saw it and called for help. The quartet spent an hour bringing the fawn back to safety and made sure it was fully recovered and not in danger of hypothermia.