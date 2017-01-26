EDITORIAL: The Hot and Not of the week

Kamloops This Week looks at the stories of the week — the good, the bad and all in-between:

HOT: Plans to modernize the library in downtown Kamloops.

For a facility that opened back in 1998, it has a remarkably current open-air design as is, though changes planned will only improve what is a gem of a place.

Adding a cafe and second entrance off the plaza will enhance the library and, hopefully, serve to deter some of the ne’er-do-wells who hang out there now, causing grief for passersby.

If you have some thoughts on a new-look library, you are welcome to attend an information session at the library on Sunday at 2 p.m.

NOT: The latest news to come from the construction site that is the building housing Westsyde Pool.

Residents of the neighbourhood have been without a pool since June 2015. Due to a mistake by the contractor replacing the building’s roof, the wait to wade will be a bit longer.

Had the job gone smoothly, the pool would have reopened next month. However, with roof decking installed without a protective coating as required in D and T Developments Ltd.’s contract with the city, reopening day remains a mystery.

HOT: Chris Rose and Charlie Bruce, a pair of community icons who this month were honoured with prestigious awards.

Both are longtime educators who help make Kamloops better with every minute of volunteer sweat they break in various endeavours.

Rose received the Kamloops-Thompson school district’s Owl Award, while Bruce was named recipient of the Kamloops YMCA-YWCA’s Peacemaker Medal.