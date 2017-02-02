EDITORIAL: The Hot and Not of the week

Kamloops This Week looks at the stories of the week — the good, the bad and all in-between:

HOT: The city’s recycling program, which will see $1.1 million per year paid to city hall now that Kamloops has joined Multi Material B.C. (MMBC).

Under the agreement, MMBC, a consortium of packaging and paper-products producers, will pay the city a fee per housing unit to collect residential recyclables.

While the money is welcome (and, hopefully, is used to lower utility rates faced by homeowners), the fact glass and soft plastics will no longer be part of curbside collection is troublesome.

Yes, there are depots in Kamloops that will accept glass and soft plastics, but many residents will choose the quickest route to rid their homes of such waste — that being the garbage can in the garage that is eventually dumped at the Mission Flats landfill site.

NOT: The state of the construction site that is the Westsyde Pool.

A significant mistake in applying roofing material to the building has led to a significant delay in completion of the $3-million project.

Work has been halted since December as various parties try to decide how to proceed. We’d suggest those responsible do the right thing, pay to fix the mistake and get on with it.

Residents of Westsyde and adjacent areas have been without their community pool and recreation centre long enough — since June 2015.

HOT: The South Kamloops Titans senior boy’s basketball team, which has risen to No. 2 in the province in AAA rankings. Kelly Olynyk’s alma mater is seeking a B.C. title and has a good chance of claiming one. See more on today’s Sports front on A23.