EDITORIAL: The Hot and Not of the week

HOT: KTW readers whose generosity came to the fore after they read the Oct. 11 story on a young man who hit a patch of bad luck.

Reggie Nelson, 21, has rheumatoid arthritis and needs a bike to get around. As he was visiting an employment centre last week, someone stole his ride.

Receptionist Sheila Langlois at the Aboriginal Training and Employment Centre contacted us because, as she said, Reggie is a good guy trying to better himself and didn’t deserve this speedbump in his search for employment.

“Why doesn’t it happen to some turkey instead of somebody who’s trying to do something to get into a better place?” she said

Readers called, emailed and visited KTW with offers of cash and bicycles, but what Reggie needs is an entry-level job to show he is up to the task. If you need a young man willing to learn as he goes, give Sheila a call at 250-554-4556.

NOT: The glacial pace of redevelopment plans for the former Kamloops Daily News property in the downtown core.

In March 2014, the city announced it was buying the property for $4.8 million. In November 2015, voters rejected a plan to construct a $91-million performing-arts centre on the site.

Since then, the city has received multiple proposals for what to do with the property, but a final decision will likely not be made until the end of the year at the earliest.

Meanwhile, the old newspaper and Bay building remains empty, its forlorn bulk adding to the bleakness of the immediate area.

It’s time to speed up the process.