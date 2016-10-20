EDITORIAL: The Hot and Not of the week

Kamloops This Week looks at the stories of the week — the good, the bad and all in-between:

HOT: The Ministry of Highways and its welcome decision to complete the installation of cement barriers between northbound and southbound traffic on Highway 5 North between Paul Lake Road and Shuswap Road.

With winter approaching with slick roads, the barriers will, quite literally, save lives.

The final two-kilometre segment was recently installed between Chief Louis Way and Shuswap Road at a cost of $300,000, which is money well spent considering the number of head-on collisions that have killed and injured drivers and passengers on that stretch of highway.

NOT: The third and final U.S. presidential debate, which was aired on multiple networks on Wednesday night.

The debate followed the script of the first two events, featuring an ill-prepared Donald Trump lobbing half-backed accusations and insults at Hillary Clinton, an equally unlikable candidate surrounded by controversy.

Perhaps the U.S. Constitution can be amended to allow Barack Obama to stay in the Oval Office until the Republicans and Democrats can find candidates that do not induce nausea among the electorate.

HOT: Helen and Mark Jones, who raised money for Adaptive Sports at Sun Peaks while climbing Mount Kilimanjaro, the highest mountain in Africa.

The couple reached Uhuru Peak, at 5,900 metres (19,000 feet) and snapped a pic with the Adaptive Sports at Sun Peaks banner.

The adventure will add more than $2,000 to the program that helps those with disabilities enjoy snow sports.