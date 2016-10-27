EDITORIAL: The Hot and Not of the week

Kamloops This Week looks at the stories of the week — the good, the bad and all in-between:

NOT: The foot-dragging by the provincial government on establishing a successor for Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, B.C.’s child advocate.

Turpel-Lafond left her position this week with a month left in her mandate, but there is no word on who — or what — will step in to speak for the children who need a voice.

In a report to the legislature, former deputy minister Bob Plecas recommended the independent office be phased out and replaced by an internal “contrarian” to investigate ministry response to deaths and serious injuries.

HOT: The decision by Victoria to finally add some Wi-Fi hot spots at highway rest stops to help travellers who might need to access the Internet during their long journeys.

It remains to be seen if these hot spots help cut down on the number of people texting/surfing while driving, but the attempt is laudable.

NOT: The financial situation at Teck’s Highland Valley Copper mine near Logan Lake.

While still enjoying a healthy profit in the last quarter, the mining giant held a teleconference yesterday to warn that the immediate outlook is bleak.

Copper prices are at about $2.15 per pound and not expected to rise appreciably any time soon. That, coupled with the fact Highland Valley is now mining lower-grade ore, means belt-tightening will continue.

This news comes as the company and union negotiate a new contract for workers at the mine, which is expected to close in 10 years.