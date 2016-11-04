EDITORIAL: Hot and not of the week

Kamloops This Week looks at the stories of the week — the good, the bad and all in-between:

NOT: NewLeaf’s decision not to return service to Kamloops in 2016.

The discount airline came onto the scene in July, promoting the cheap flights Canadians so desperately desire to locations like Edmonton and Victoria. But the airline suspended service to the Tournament Capital at the end of October and will not return in December, as was originally promised.

Just when it seemed like the options for Kamloops travellers were expanding in the city, passengers will again have just Calgary and Vancouver to choose from when selecting direct flights.

NewLeaf has said it is still planning to return to Kamloops but, given their broken promise of a December return, we won’t be holding our breath.

HOT: The Chicago Cubs.

The Cubbies snapped a 108-year World Series drought on Wednesday night, defeating the Cleveland Indians 8-7 in extra innings to erase what had been a 3-1 series deficit. Game 7 garnered more than 40-million viewers and was the most-watched baseball game in 25 years.

The series-clinching game had it all — home runs and blown leads, all-star pitchers throwing on short rest and veteran players coming through in the clutch, two historic franchises trying to snap epic World Series droughts.

Chicago became just the sixth team ever to come back from trailing three games to one in the World Series and are the third team ever to go from a 100-loss season (2012) to a World Series win in a five-year span.

Game 7 was the highest-scoring winner-take-all game in the Fall Classic since 1960.

Something tells us Kamloops’ Gord Schmidt was a happy man Wednesday night.