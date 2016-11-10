EDITORIAL: The Hot and Not of the week

Kamloops This Week looks at the stories of the week — the good, the bad and all in-between:

HOT: Today, the day of the year when we put aside our daily distractions and honour those who fought for our right to have those daily distractions.

It has been 98 years since the First World War ended and 71 years since guns fell silent in the Second World War. We have had many wars since and they continue today.

Take some time today to reflect.

NOT: Operations at CUPE local 900, the union that represents City of Kamloops workers, among others.

The national arm of the union has taken control of the Kamloops chapter as it looks at internal workings.

Kevin McConnachie, a national representative for the union now serving as administrator of the local chapter, told KTW he expects to be in charge here for several months taking care of “procedural matters.”

Bringing in a national rep to run the union local seems like a major decision to address what McConnachie insists is not a serious issue.

HOT: Interest in politics following Tuesday’s U.S. election and the bizarre campaign that preceded it.

Days later, the buzz around watercoolers continues to be about Donald Trump’s improbable victory and the impact his presidency will have on the United States and the world.

For political junkies, it only gets better as the de facto campaign for the May 2017 provincial election has already begun.