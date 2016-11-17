EDITORIAL: The Hot and Not of the week

Kamloops This Week looks at the stories of the week — the good, the bad and all in-between:

HOT: Election fever as the Kamloops-North Thompson Liberals gather tomorrow to select a candidate to replace outgoing MLA Terry Lake.

Party members will choose between Mayor Peter Milobar, North Shore Business Improvement Association executive director Steven Puhallo and Tobiano founder Mike Grenier, with all three expected to speak at McArthur Island Sport and Event Centre.

Save for the Conservatives, the rest of the political field is set as the campaign leading to the May 9, 2017, provincial election begins.

NOT: The situation of those in need in Kamloops and across Canada.

The first food bank in the country opened in Edmonton in 1981 as a temporary measure. It is beyond obvious food banks will never go away and a report this week from Food Banks Canada essentially confirms as much.

Usage of food banks across Canada continues to rise and, in Kamloops, the food bank on Wilson Avenue on the North Shore is on pace to hand out more food than ever before in a calendar year.

Obviously, government policy to this point has not worked, so maybe it is time to implement a guaranteed income, which was tried as a pilot project (Mincome) in Dauphin, Man., in the 1970s and which Ontario is thinking of taking on.

HOT: High school sports as this weekend sees Kamloops host the Okanagan Valley Senior Girls’ AAA and AA Volleyball Championship, along with the B.C. High School Provincial Swimming Championships.

Information on locations can be found online at kamloopsthisweek.com, under the Sports tab.