EDITORIAL: The Hot and Not of the week

Kamloops This Week looks at the stories of the week — the good, the bad and all in-between:

HOT: The focus on cyberspace misbehaviour as the Kamloops-Thompson school district begins to create a social-media policy — for parents.

We all know about the troubles kids get themselves into via that addictive communication device glued to their hands 24/7.

But it appears as though some parents can be equally offside online, which was evident in some comments on a Facebook page that was created by a school’s parent group.

The page included inflammatory posts.

If the ones charged with teaching their children well need to be taught, we’re all in trouble.

NOT: The decision by Kamloops council to close the Ord Road recycling depot, thereby denying an important city service to a large segment of the North Shore and Westsyde.

It is unfortunate that certain cretins among us have been using the recycling depot as a dump, but surely the big brains at city hall can find an easier solution — relocating the depot to a spot that is not hidden from passing traffic.

HOT: The debate over ICBC, the government monopoly on basic vehicle insurance.

Rates have risen dramatically during Christy Clark’s time as premier and are forecast to continue to increase (though that increase would have been tempered had the B.C. Liberal government not taken hundreds of millions of dollars from ICBC via a “dividends”).

Here’s an idea for Transportation Minister Todd Stone: If ICBC is in such poor shape that eye-popping increases in premiums have become the norm, why not open the auto-insurance market to competition?

If ICBC is so good for B.C. drivers, then let drivers compare and shop for the coverage they desire.