EDITORIAL: It is time to attack the rising cost of living

In a time when every fee under the sun seems to be increasing — ICBC, BC Hydro, MSP, Fortis, etc. — news Wednesday that the provincial government is cracking down somewhat on payday loan operators is welcome.

Payday loan shops seem to pop up more often when the economy is tanking or stagnant.

There are multiple payday loan businesses operating under various names throughout Kamloops and in communities across B.C.

They exist to serve a legitimate purpose — lend money to people, generally those whose credit or work history precludes them from obtaining cash from banks and credit unions.

The problem with payday loans is the contract for repayment includes astonishingly high interest rates, a percentage that often cripples a borrower of even a small amount of money.

On Wednesday, the provincial government announced changes.

They are a start, but more can and should be done to protect vulnerable citizens struggling financially with all life throws at them, including the aforementioned constant increase in fees for items needed to live, such as electricity, natural gas and medical care.

As of Jan. 1, 2017, the maximum allowable charge for a payday loan in B.C. will drop from $23 to $17 for every $100 borrowed. The government said it will be the second-lowest rate in Canada, but it is still 17 per cent interest, which is remarkably high, considering the single-digit world in which traditional loans are conducted.

As the B.C. NDP noted in response to the changes in payday loan interest rates, a Canadian Payroll Association study this month found 48 per cent of working British Columbians are overwhelmed by debt and 53 per cent are living only one paycheque away from financial disaster.

There’s a reason payday loans are so common and it can be found in the neverending rising cost of living.