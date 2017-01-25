EDITORIAL: Kamloops’ Bee City bid a sweet idea

It’s a quote that has often been attributed to Albert Einstein:

“If the bee disappeared off the surface of the globe then man would only have four years of life left. No more bees, no more pollination, no more plants, no more animals, no more man.”

Chances are, the great scientist never uttered those words, but such a warning was delivered in Maurice Maeterlinck’s The Life of the Bee in 1901.

We’re not sure how long humanity could hang on in a post-bee world, but the work done by these amazing creatures is certainly crucial to our well-being, if not our survival.

And so it was that Kamloops council made the wise decision this week to position the Tournament Capital as the province’s first certified Bee City.

When the designation is bestowed on Kamloops by Bee City Canada, the city will join Toronto and Chestermere, Alta., as the only such communities in the nation.

The initiative was sparked by a number of groups whose members obviously heed the quote that may or may not have been uttered by Einstein. The BC Wildlife Park, Tourism Kamloops and, naturally, the Kamloops Bee Keepers are among those behind the idea.

As wildlife park general manager Glenn Grant noted: “One of the reasons for the decline of bees and pollinators is lack of habitat, and that’s one area where we can improve and educate people.”

Kamloops seems to be well on the way to becoming B.C.’s first certified Bee City, from the recent decision to ban the use of cosmetic pesticides to myriad organizations that educate the public on environmental issues.

Vancouver City Hall has an apiary on its roof.

Perhaps Kamloops City Hall and a host of other public and private buildings can also welcome bees with such homes.

The more buzz, the better for all involved.