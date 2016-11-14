EDITORIAL: Let the 2017 campaign begin

The landscape for the campaign leading to the May 9, 2017, provincial election is rapidly being groomed.

In the two Kamloops ridings, all political parties but the Conservatives are ready, or almost set, with candidates ready to go.

The Greens have Donovan Cavers in the south and Dan Hines in the north.

The B.C. Communists have Peter Kerek in the north and Beat Klossner in the south.

The New Democrats have Nancy Bepple in the south and Barb Nederpel in the north.

The Liberals have incumbent MLA Todd Stone in the south and, this weekend, will hold a nomination meeting in the north that has created quite the buzz in political circles.

With Terry Lake not seeking re-election as MLA in Kamloops-North Thompson, a trio of well-known men are fighting for the right to carry the Grit banner.

North Shore Business Improvement Association executive director Steven Puhallo was first to declare, immediately after Lake made his long-expected announcement in early September.

Kamloops Mayor Peter Milobar soon followed and Tobiano founder Mike Grenier then entered the race.

Barring any word from the silent Conservatives, who are again in a leadership void, the Liberal battle in Kamloops-North Thompson will be the only nomination race, with every other candidate in every other party arriving by acclamation.

Knocking off Stone will be a daunting task for Bepple, Cavers and Klossner, while Lake’s successor will inherit the luxury of stepping into comfortable incumbent shoes and all the support that comes with them.

After Saturday’s decision, Campaign 2017 will be fully underway.