EDITORIAL: Lighting up a good idea

Unlike the federal Liberals’ pre-election promise to end the first-past-the-post voting system (which may not materialize as the Grits waste time sending out irrelevant surveys), the party’s pledge to legalize marijuana is on track to be completed.

A federal task force this week delivered a report with an array of recommendations for legalization implementation, which is to be in place by 2019.

The report has been embraced by many, from doctors and producers to politicians of various stripes.

Marijuana, like tobacco and alcohol, is not for everybody and needs to be strictly regulated.

Those who oppose decriminalizing or legalizing the use and sale of marijuana, like the federal Conservative party, don’t seem to be pushing for the criminalization of tobacco and alcohol, a pair of products that kill and wound far more people annually than marijuana could ever hope to do.

There are some good recommendations in the task force report: selling pot in plain packaging, banning marketing and advertising of the product and setting age limits for its use.

The report also gives a nod to the reality of pot use by recommending users be able to grow up to four plants at home for personal use.

Anybody who has travelled will know the suggestions contained in the report seem to represent much of what has taken place in Washington state since it legalized marijuana a few years ago.

The transition in the Apple State has been a success, legalizing a drug that is far less harmful overall than many legal drugs — prescription and otherwise — while removing the shroud of criminality that has enveloped users and adding much-needed tax revenue to government coffers.

Here’s hoping the transition in Canada is as seamless.