EDITORIAL: Moving on from the Obama years

Tuesday is E-Day in the United States.

For many Americans living in Canada, it represents the chance to cast a ballot that will shape the future of their country and, by extension, the world.

For many Canadians who have watched the campaign unfold with gruesome fascination, Tuesday marks the beginning of the end of a political battle that bested anything Saturday Night Live and other satirical shows could have possibly created.

On Monday, the BBC crunched the data from five recent national polls and found Democrat Hillary Clinton had a 48 per cent to 44 per cent lead over Republican Donald Trump. The remaining percentages are assigned to third-party candidates, notably Libertarian Gary Johnson and Jill Stein of the Greens.

Knowing how unreliable polls have been in recent years (recall the last elections in B.C. and Alberta), and recognizing how many times Trump has been written off, only to surge forward once again, polling numbers should be taken with more than a few grains of salt.

One of the larger questions being asked as election day arrives is what Trump and his followers may do if Clinton is declared winner and the next president of the United States of America.

Will he surprise us all, offer a gracious concession speech, wish Clinton well and urge his supporters to support their new president? Or will he, as some fear, claim the process was rigged, thereby inciting some of his more rabid followers to protest — or worse?

One cannot help but reflect on the Canadian campaign of a year ago and contrast it to the mess below the 49th and offer thanks for a comparably sane situation in which we live.

Good luck to all candidates for president and good luck to our American cousins as they transition forward from the Obama years.