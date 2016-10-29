EDITORIAL: The political party that eats its own

Can a political party really be as ridiculous as the B.C. Conservative Party?

It’s hard to believe the Three Stooges party of provincial politics doesn’t already have its own reality show. After all, what the kids call “fails” are box-office bonanza online and on TV.

The latest drama surrounding the party that couldn’t plan straight is the ouster of recently elected leader Dan Brooks, the man whose resignation in January prompted a leadership race that he won in September.

Confused? Join the electorate of British Columbia.

Brooks stepped down in January, citing business and family commitments. Leading the Conservatives is a volunteer position and Brooks did not have time to feed his family, tend to his business and try to drag the party out of the deep, deep, deep end of the political wilderness.

Brooks then decided he wanted back in and won a three-person leadership race at the party’s convention in Prince George in September.

On Friday, word came down that party brass had stripped Brooks of his leadership, claiming there was no quorum at the meeting that approved his candidacy.

For a party that ranks below a birthday party at little Jimmy’s place in terms of public relevance, it should be grateful to have someone — anyone — willing to take the helm of a doomed enterprise.

This latest bit of comedy relief harkens back to the days of Wild Wilf Hanni and the time the party’s convention in Kamloops led to the Mounties being called to a downtown hotel to bring peace to proceedings.

The B.C. Conservative Party’s slogan is “Bring common sense to Victoria.” A laudable initiative indeed, though it remains debatable whether this band of bumblers can even find their way to the provincial capital.